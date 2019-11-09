Kevin Moran: 'The three words etched into Manchester City's Anfield game plan will be 'must not lose''

For the champions simply cannot afford to fall nine points behind Liverpool.

That would leave them having to win the return tie at the Etihad in April next year, just to get three points back.

They would still then require Liverpool to make enough slip-ups to let six points slide away.

And, of course, there’s always the option of Pep Guardiola’s team throwing in a shocker such as their September loss to Norwich. Who saw that coming?

No, Manchester City must get a draw. That at least keeps a rampant Liverpool team in sight.

Central figure: Jurgen Klopp initially doubted Jordan Henderson’s ability but the midfielder has become a key player in this Liverpool side under the German’s tutelage. Photo: Getty Images

I’m going for a draw, because I believe Manchester City’s desperation will see them achieve it, probably on a 1-1 scoreline.

But if anyone is going to win it will be Liverpool because so much is stacked in their favour as they come into this game.

First off, there is the luck that fell their way with last week’s European scheduling.

Liverpool were at home last Tuesday against Genk and, since the Belgian club are not quite Real Madrid or Juventus, the Reds were able to get the three points while resting some of their first choice side.

But beating any European opposition, while deliberately not playing your best team, is still a heck of a feat. It shows you how strong the Liverpool squad is right now.

By contrast, Manchester City had to play in Milan a day later, so that’s 24 hours less rest – on top of the travelling it entailed.

Yes, footballers travel in comfort nowadays, but flying and spending time in hotel rooms is still tiring.

It’s far better to be playing at home and just getting a bus from the training ground to the game.

The other huge advantage for Liverpool today is that they come into the game with massive momentum.

Maybe, just maybe, if next May Liverpool bag the English title they have craved since 1990, they will look back on events at Villa Park last weekend with huge fondness.

Kevin De Bruyne has nine assists in the Premier League this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Because Liverpool are becoming a team renowned for scoring goals late on and that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy very quickly.

You rise to the idea that you can bag a late goal – and the other team are cowed by it, falling further and further back into their half to seek to defend what becomes the inevitable.

I remember playing Liverpool in my time and you’d be doing well and suddenly Ian Rush would get a goal in the 80th minute and they’d win the game. It always seemed to be that way.

Do you remember when Manchester United finally won their title, also after a massive wait, in 1993?

An incredible game on the way was the late, late show against Sheffield Wednesday when two goals from the unlikely source of Steve Bruce’s forehead turned a defeat into victory.

Will Liverpool look back on Sadio Mane’s glancing header eight days ago with similar glee?

With three minutes of normal time left against Aston Villa, Liverpool were heading for a defeat.

By the final whistle, they had taken all three points.

Getting the vital victory, in what we might have to start calling ‘Kloppage time’, just shows that the players now believe they can win any game, no matter how daunting the circumstances.

Sergio Aguero will be hoping to fire Manchester City to victory over Liverpool on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)

That’s a priceless asset for a team as they pursue a title that has for so long eluded them.

The other thing that victory would give Liverpool is serious belief that this can be their Championship season at last.

They already have played Chelsea and Manchester United away and now Arsenal, Spurs and City at home.

The other side of getting through a programme of games such as that with a big lead in the table in the bag is that between now and Christmas, only the Merseyside Derby on December 4 stands out as a game that a free-flowing, attack-minded, Liverpool would be pushed to win.

And you have to admire that free-flowing football, along with the work ethic that Klopp demands of his players.

That work ethic will be needed this afternoon as Manchester City’s players will do everything they can to make sure their own three-in-a-row ambitions remain truly intact by 6.30pm on Sunday.

We’ve already heard the mind games being played by the two managers.

The Catalan Guardiola insinuating that Mane is not beyond a dive now and then.

The German hit back by drawing attention to the number of fouls that the Sky Blues commit around the centre-circle.

The area of the pitch where you can check your opponents’ momentum, but without usually picking up the sanction of a yellow card.

All the pre-match stuff, just shows how much both trophy-laden managers want this win.

But who’d want be to a referee with all that playing out in public a few days prior to the match? Talk about piling on the pressure!

Any team with class acts such as Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne will not come to Anfield to shut up shop and defend their goal.

They will be happy with a draw, but City will aim to get it by going for the win – and if they fall a little short, then ok.

However the champions will not want, under any circumstances, to lose.

That is what is going to make this game so enjoyable to watch, and fascinating too, for football lovers all over the world.

