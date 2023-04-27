Kevin De Bruyne’s title verdict as Manchester City destroy Arsenal

City blow Gunners away in thrilling 4-1 win

Kevin De Bruyne insisted the title race was not over despite Manchester City’s crushing 4-1 win against their big rival Arsenal in a one-sided contest at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne struck twice with John Stones and Erling Haaland also on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium as City delivered a potentially decisive blow to the Gunners’ hopes of lifting the crown.

Arsenal claimed a late reply through Rob Holding but treble-chasing City had long since asserted their dominance and Haaland wrapped up the contest with his 49th goal of the season in stoppage time.

The result lifted Pep Guardiola’s men to within two points of the Londoners at the top of the table and, with two games in hand, they are now strong favourites to land their fifth title in six years.

Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta simply had no answer to the pace, strength and determination of the hosts, who were at their ruthless best and powered to their 12th win in their last 13 games in all competitions.

"It was always important to win this game,” declared De Bruyne. “A lot of people will say about the title but in our mind we had to perform well and we did. We still have seven games to play so there’s a lot going on.

"We are in the end part of the season so we know every game is must win. If we lost today it would be very hard. We played really well.

"People always say about our crowd but they help to push us forward. If you see 50,000 people jumping with their back to the field it will do something to the opposition.

"The last five or six weeks it’s (a game) every three days. It’s much easier that way than if you just play every weekend.

“When they played man to man we had to go a bit longer because there was no place for short passes. The first half was really good.

"We could have scored more. The second half was 50-50 but we didn’t give much away. They’re a class team and hard to play against. We had to be at our best today – and we were."

When asked whether City has taken control of the title race with this win, De Bruyne added: “We know what people will say. It’s so hard. A lot of things can happen. There are still seven games left – and we’re still behind them.

"People say we will win the title. We won’t give in until it’s mathematical. Our schedule is hectic."