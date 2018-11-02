Kevin De Bruyne faces up to six weeks on the sidelines with knee ligament damage

Kevin De Bruyne could be out for up to six weeks with knee ligament damage, Manchester City have announced.

The Belgian playmaker was injured in the latter stages of Thursday night's Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

It is the 27-year-old's second lay-off of this season due to a knee injury but he does not require surgery on this occasion.

A club statement read: "Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered knee ligament damage in his left knee during Thursday night's Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham.

"The Belgian underwent scans on Friday at the CFA. No surgery is needed but he is expected to be out for between 5-6 weeks."

