Kepa Arrizabalaga supreme again for Chelsea as he draws sting from menacing Bees

The fun stops at one end for Graham Potter, but there’s certainly no longer laughter at the other.

Chelsea failed to score for the first time since the new manager took over but kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet thanks to one of the main positives so far. Kepa Arrizabalaga again looked the supreme goalkeeper that the club thought they were getting when they signed him in 2018 as he followed an excellent performance at Aston Villa with an even better one at Brentford to secure a draw.

Such sentiments alone illustrate how good Thomas Frank’s side are. They deserved more than a point. They certainly deserve to be seen as so much more than just a bottom-half side who should be forgiving. They’re anything but. A visit to the Brentford Community Stadium is becoming a real challenge, a modern equivalent of a trip to Stoke City in a much more aesthetically appealing way, and where you will really have to fight.

Manchester United know it. Arsenal know it. Chelsea know it, but that was most keenly felt by Kepa. He was the difference between a chastening first defeat for Potter and a fairly solid display that the English manager’s team grew into.

And Ivan Toney is surely growing into a proper option for the World Cup for England. He didn’t score here, but that was only through the heroics of Kepa. But Kepa’s defence regularly struggled with his movement.

Given that Potter has already constructed quite a sophisticated formation with Chelsea, Brentford had even more reason to return to one of their more rudimentary attacking approaches.

That was aerial bombardment. It should always be acknowledged here that there is much more calculation to this than 1980s route one, given the spaces Brentford try to find, but the very end result can be similar. It causes chaos.

Brentford frequently got in behind. They just had a tough time getting past Kepa.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s reactions were sharpened by similar attacks at Aston Villa on Sunday, especially as he twice saved from point-blank range. It made him even more assured here.

Toney should have been celebrating twice and would have been were it not for Kepa’s reflexes. It wasn’t just that he was making these stops, either. Some, in particular the two from Toney, were spectacular. The goalkeeper suddenly leapt back to tip the ball over the bar.

Kepa wasn’t the only one performing dramatic interventions, mind. David Raya even offered a good stop at the end for good measure. There was no doubt, however, which ’keeper had been most influential in this game staying goalless.