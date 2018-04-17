Brighton took another step towards Premier League safety after a Pascal Gross penalty earned Chris Hughton's side a share of the points against Spurs at Falmer Stadium.

Kane gets his goal but Brighton frustrate Spurs to earn valuable point

Honours were even after a fairly lifeless first half which only came to life just before the break when Tottenham could have taken the lead.

Brighton went close when Knockaert's shot from distance was deflected but Hugo Lloris was able to gather. Lucas tried his luck from distance but his effort after 30 minutes did not really trouble Mathew Ryan in the home goal.

In the third minute of added time Ryan got down low to his left to turn Son's shot around the post. Two goals early in the second half meant Brighton shared the spoils with Spurs from a 1-1 draw.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead after 48 minutes when he shot home after Son had won the ball and laid it back for the England striker. But Brighton quickly won a penalty when Aurier brought down Izquierdo and Pascal Gross beat Lloris from the spot.

Both sides pressed hard for a winner but they couldn't be separated and Brighton now move eight points clear of the relegation zone, although Southampton do have a game in hand.

Press Association