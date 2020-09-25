Kai Havertz on growing up at Leverkusen, staying grounded and the reasons he signed for Chelsea

He was being hailed as a superstar in the making long before he left school, yet lofty expectations have never fazed Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz.

After a week in which he made his home debut against Liverpool and scored a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, the road Havertz has taken to reach this point in his career has been surprisingly elongated for a kid who only celebrated his 21st birthday in June.

Havertz was still at secondary school when he made his debut for Bayer Leverkusen in October 2015, becoming the youngest player to play in Germany’s top tier Bundesliga, aged just 17 years and 126 days.

He quickly became headline news as he was compared to Germany great Michael Ballack and that appears to be where his allegiances to Chelsea were initially formed.

Expand Close Kai Havertz in Europa League action for Bayer 04 Leverkusen against Rangers earlier this year (Martin Meissner/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kai Havertz in Europa League action for Bayer 04 Leverkusen against Rangers earlier this year (Martin Meissner/PA)

Footballers are often ridiculed for claiming they are living out their childhood dream when signing for a new club, but that story seems to be genuine for the playmaker who signed for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in a £72m deal earlier this month.

Havertz’s fascination with the Premier League was discussed at length as he spoke for the first time as a Chelsea player let week, with the media event inevitably staged on a Zoom call as we collectively try to come to terms with our unpalatable new normal.

Articulate, polite, thoughtful and using more rounded English than some of the locals quizzing him, Havertz turned in a hugely impressive performance as he spoke with a maturity you may not associate with someone so young – and yet this is certainly an experienced head on young shoulders.

"I had to do my secondary school exams during the same time as I was playing in the DFB Cup," Havertz explained. "I had an exam on Wednesday after an away game on the Tuesday evening that went to extra-time and then penalties.

"I got home relatively late afterwards and I then had to do an exam the next day. I don't want to talk about how the exam went!

"So yes, I had to understand how to deal with pressure and when you do it at a young age, it can help you grow up quickly. That is what I think I did at Leverkusen.

"It's not really that difficult to keep your feet on the ground. I've always been brought up to do that by my parents and my grandpa, who got me into football.

"I learned from an early age that arrogance and snootiness are not desirable qualities to have. Why should a footballer be any different to anybody else? We’re just normal guys, just like most people. Besides, I haven’t achieved anything yet.

"Football is about winning titles, and I haven’t done that since turning pro. Now I am at one of the best teams in England and the world, so this is a big opportunity for me to start winning titles."

To have played 118 Bundesliga games at this stage of his career and achieved impressive levels of consistency over four successive seasons confirms that Chelsea had indeed invested in more than just raw potential when they made Havertz one of their primary transfer targets.

He has scored 38 goals over the last two seasons and offered up assists aplenty to complement, sparking rumours that Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were all eyeing up a move for a kid that had long since been compared to his one-time idol Ballack.

Yet Chelsea was always the club Havertz wanted to join and he is believed to have urged his advisers and Bayer Leverkusen to finalise the deal as he eyed up a move to join Frank Lampard’s outfit alongside his national team colleague Timo Werner.

Plenty of Chelsea fans who greeted his arrival as if their own dreams had come true may well have expressed their euphoria without seeing Havertz performing at his best, yet this is where he sees his best position after his move to England.

"I played in every offensive position possible at Leverkusen and they helped me to understand the game," he continued. "I played as a winger, as the No. 10 and sometimes as a striker as well, so it is important to have that flexibility.

"I never want to say I’m only able to play in one position and even if I think my best position is as a No. 10, my job is to fit into this Chelsea team in the best way the manager wants and I am happy to do whatever the manager asks.

Read More

"Frank Lampard is someone I watched so often when I was a kid. He liked to get in the box, make assists, play as I do in many ways. He can give me tips and help me to become a better football player. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

Havertz comes from a generation that view Chelsea as a giant on the world football stage, with the lure of playing for a club he has seen winning so many trophies a lasting legacy of the impact of Roman Abramovich’s huge investment.

Havertz was born in 1999 and by the time he fell in love with football, Chelsea were a major force in the game as they won the Champions League on penalties in his homeland of Germany in 2012 and claimed five Premier League titles and 11 additional major trophies.

It has taken the west London club the best part of two decades to be viewed as giants to compare with Liverpool and Manchester United, yet they are viewed through different eyes by millennials and that could play into their hands if Lampard's new-look team can continue their two decades of success this season.

After his hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley on Wednesday night, Havertz has started to prove himself to a whole new audience and he will hope that display fired the starting gun on a glorious Chelsea career.

Online Editors