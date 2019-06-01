Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to be appointed as the next Juventus manager, after it emerged he has informed Stamford Bridge chiefs of his desire to return to his Italian homeland.

Juventus close to appointing Maurizio Sarri as their next manager as his Chelsea exit looms large

Sarri won his first major trophy as a manager when he guided Chelsea to Europa League success with a convincing 4-1 win against Arsenal in Wednesday's final.

Juventus officials met with Chelsea chiefs before and after that game in Baku, fuelling speculation that the former Napoli manager is the favoured choice to take succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.

Now reports in Italy suggest Sarri has asked to leave Chelsea, with talks between the clubs over the terms of his departure at an advanced stage.

Sarri’s representatives met with Chelsea officials on Friday, with Blues chiefs believed to be open to allowing their manager to leave after just one season in London.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is the bookies' favourites to take over from Sarri, yet former Republic of Ireland boss Kerr suggests a move to hire Lampard would be a risk after just one season as a manager at Derby.

"Has Frank Lampard done enough to be manager of Chelsea? I’m not sure he has, but that club have a strange was or operating," Virgin Media Sport analyst Kerr told Independent.ie.

"They usually go for someone who is a serial winner if you look back at the managers they have had in recent years. They haven't really gone for any experimental appointments, but now they are suggesting that Lampard has enough experience after one year as a manager at Derby. That would be a big risk for me.

"I'd also question whether this is a good time to take the Chelsea job. They have a transfer ban to negotiate this summer and an owner who isn't around too much and may not be engaged in the club as he once was. It will be a tough job for a guy who has had just one year as a manager."

