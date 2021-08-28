| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Just like the arrival of Cantona, Ronaldo's arrival will see trophies come back to Old Trafford

Paul McGrath

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Juventus for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, the Premier League club have announced Expand

Close

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Juventus for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, the Premier League club have announced

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Juventus for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, the Premier League club have announced

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Juventus for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, the Premier League club have announced

Wow! Did anyone see that coming? On Friday evening, Manchester United wiped Manchester City’s eye and

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Red.

And the Premier League is on fire. All those people, me included, who wrote pre-season that United were not good enough to win the title this season, are going to have to think again.

Most Watched

Privacy