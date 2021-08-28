Wow! Did anyone see that coming? On Friday evening, Manchester United wiped Manchester City’s eye and

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Red.

And the Premier League is on fire. All those people, me included, who wrote pre-season that United were not good enough to win the title this season, are going to have to think again.

Now, with one of the greatest footballers we have ever known aboard, they are good enough to claim a first Premier League crown since 2013.

It’s a massive coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Even if he only gives United the last two years of his glorious career, Ronaldo is going to help United win trophies, the one thing they need to do right now.

Ronaldo, right, previously played alongside current manager Solskjaer, left (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo, right, previously played alongside current manager Solskjaer, left (Martin Rickett/PA)

In that I see parallels with the arrival of Eric Cantona at Old Trafford in 1992.

Eric gave a United squad that was struggling to get over the winning line the confidence boost it required.

Now there is not a United player whose chest will not have puffed out on hearing Friday’s news.

‘Now we’ve got Cristiano Ronaldo, what are you going to do about it’, are the unspoken words.

With the exception of PSG who secured Lionel Messi in this crazy summer of transfers, no one has any answer.

And one other thing, there’s nobody looking for the Glazers to sell up now.

I wrote here a couple of weeks ago, that one sure way for the American owners to get back in the supporters’ good books, post European Super League, was to sign the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, a player who would make United title contenders just by arriving at the club.

Well, the Yanks have gone and done it. And they’ve bought a player still loved at Old Trafford, even though he left more than a dozen seasons ago.

It’s a win-win for everyone and it will surely lead to Manchester United winning trophies this season.

And it is huge, too, for Jadon Sancho, another of United’s summer purchases.

For the next two seasons, he has the best of both worlds.

He will have Cristiano, and his ferocious work ethic, in front of him on the training ground every day, but Jadon will also play plenty of matches too, to put the advice he receives into effect.

At 36, Ronaldo is not going to play every match of a 60-game English and European season for United. Solskjaer will pick and choose the battles for the older man.

It has turned out perfectly for both the older man and the younger one.

Yet in the very short term, Manchester United may well take a backward step at Wolves this afternoon. For they may do well to get a point out of the game.

Supporters of the Red Devils got a little bit carried away when they beat great rivals Leeds 5-1 on the opening weekend of the season.

But reality struck at Southampton last week – with United having to come from behind to bag a point against a side that more than one pundit said, pre-season, were relegation candidates.

United are only hauling themselves together after a summer in which the majority of their squad played at the Euros and reported back late for pre-season training.

Their two big summer signings, until Friday, Raphael Varane and Sancho, played in Euro 2020 too.

Both would have had to find apartments or houses to live in, both would have had to get used to a whole new way of training.

But don’t you worry, Cristiano Ronaldo will manage it all just fine.