| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant management is the only way Liverpool can keep up with big money rivals

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their opening Premier League win at Norwich Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their opening Premier League win at Norwich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their opening Premier League win at Norwich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their opening Premier League win at Norwich

Liverpool didn’t need to get out of second gear to start the season with a 3-0 win at Norwich last night.

While it was not a perfect performance, plenty of boxes were ticked for manager Jurgen Klopp.

First and foremost, the return of Virgil van Dijk changed the look of the Liverpool team in an instant, with the return of the main man at the back certain to have a big influence on the whole team.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy