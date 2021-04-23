Jurgen Klopp - 'UEFA didn't ask us, the Super League didn't ask us. It's just always 'play more games''

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his considered verdict on the European Super League fiasco and also hit out at UEFA's plans to re-vamp the Champion League.

Speaking with real passion in his first press briefing since Liverpool withdrew from the controversial Super League plan, Klopp admitted he has not spoken in person to the club's owners since the storm exploded around the proposal.

Yet he stressed he is not waiting for an apology as he insisted the Liverpool's fortunes on the field will always be more significant than decisions taken by the club's hierarchy.

"I was mentioned in the apology (from owner John W Henry) and so was the team. That was personal enough for me," said Klopp.

"I know it's normal that people will say 'how can we carry on' but that doesn't get sorted in a week. As a team we have to be concentrated on the things we do such as football. That's what we do.

"I'm not surprised how my players dealt with it. They are grown ups. It was very good what they did, say their opinion, it's not the first time they have done it and it won't be the last.

"I hope the bond between us and the supporters gets even stronger. Our owners are not bad people - they just made a bad decision, but let's carry on. If they had spoken to me before, I would have said that is not a good idea, but it is gone now. It's great that it didn't happen. It would have been really bad.

"Liverpool is much more than this. That's true."

Klopp also hit out at UEFA's plans to expand the Champions League from the 2024/25 season, as he insisted more games was not the solution to the current cash crisis at the top of the game.

"You can't just introduce always more competitions," he stated. "It's very good that the new Super League is off the table, but the new Champions League is not great.

"UEFA showed me the idea and I said I don't like it - 10 games rather than six. No idea where to put them in.

"The only people who never get asked are the coaches, the players and the supporters. UEFA didn't ask us, the Super League didn't ask us. It's just always 'play more games' - that's not possible.

"The new Champions League, what's the reason for that? Money. The Nations League, more games. No one asks us."

Klopp also suggested his side might need to win all of their remaining matches to have a chance to secure a top four place in the Premier League.

"We have six Cup Finals and we have to win all of them, starting with Newcastle on Saturday," he added.