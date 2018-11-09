Jurgen Klopp reveals he staged a team meeting with his players after Champions League defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he staged a team meeting with his players following their Champions League defeat against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

A limp Liverpool performance in Serbia ended with a 2-0 win for the home side, leaving Klopp's team facing a tricky test to navigate a route through to the last-16 of the competition with an away game against Paris Saint-Germain later this month now pivotal to the outcome of Champions League Group C.

While Klopp insisted he was not concerned about the form of a side that have collected an impressive 27 points from the first 11 games of the Premier League season, he admits his side have not produced "spectacular football in each game" in recent weeks.

"We have only had two games when the performances level dropped," stated Klopp ahead of his side's game against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

"One against Red Star, the most recent one and we always remember that. The other in Naples (lost 2-0 against Napoli) and we have to look at that.

"We can do better, that's always the case, but our football so far has been pretty successful. We have to admit a lot of things are better than last year by the start of November, but spectacular football in each game hasn't happened.

"We had a bad game in Belgrade and we never ignore that. We don't want to lose and you always have to show a reaction after a defeat; that's obvious. If we had the same form two years ago people would say that's great but now we always compare to last season.

"It's not a big problem and this is why it was more a general meeting (with the squad). The season so far point-wise is really successful but it doesn't feel like that - comparison with free-flowing football last season in a few games, and City and Chelsea playing a good season.

"People seem to be saying this season will only be a success if we become champions, but it is not like that."

Klopp stressed he was not concerned about the form of Mohamed Salah and his forward players, but is it clear he is expecting a reaction from his men after their below par display in Belgrade.

"I'm not in doubt about the a positive reaction. I think you can feel it a little bit. We need a positive reaction," he added.

"We go for everything but we have to build on our situation, to get more better and more confident. On Tuesday was a rather massive knock that wasn't expected. We have to react in the right way.

"You ask whether they are the same as last year. For us it is not too important what happened last year but for the people, and because of the squad and the signings, we have to use that and not the other way around.

"There's only one real assessment that counts and that's mine. That's why I don't do it (talk to the players) directly after a game. If I'm angry it doesn't help. Seeing it in the morning helps in the right way. It's all about a reaction from Tuesday now, but Fulham on Sunday is a tough job to do now."

