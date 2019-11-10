Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Sean Cox in programme notes as Irishman returns to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Sean Cox and his family as the Irishman makes his first visit to Anfield since he suffered life-changing injuries following a brutal assault by Roma thugs in April last year.

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Sean Cox and his family as the Irishman makes his first visit to Anfield since he suffered life-changing injuries following a brutal assault by Roma thugs in April last year.

The 54-year-old suffered major head trauma when he was struck in a random assault by a masked AS Roma supporter outside Liverpool's stadium in April 2018.

"There are a couple of people in the ground today I want to make a special mention of: Sean Cox and his incredible family," wrote Klopp in his programme notes.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned.

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal.

"Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now. To know he plans to come back to Anfield - to support this club once more - brings perspective to so many things, both football and in life.

"I hope all of us here today, whatever colours we wear, do him proud in how we approach the occasion."

Earlier this week, Klopp said that the attack on Cox was his "lowest point as Liverpool manager".

"When it happened it was my lowest point at Liverpool," said Klopp. "Something like this should not happen around a football game. I hope to see him before the game, I really want to.

"We don't just sing You'll Never Walk Alone, we live that."

Online Editors