Jurgen Klopp pays glowing tribute to Seamus Coleman for showing 'solidarity' with Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Everton defender Seamus Coleman for showing 'solidarity' with Reds fan Sean Cox, who suffered life-changing injuries after an assault last April.

Dubliner Cox was visiting Anfield for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma last season when he was attacked by rival fans before the game, which left him in a coma with significant injuries.

Cox is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation as he looks to recover from the assault, with a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical bills.

Liverpool manager Klopp was one of many to donate to the fund, as was Everton defender and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Coleman earned many plaudits for his gesture, and Klopp used his programme notes ahead of today's Merseyside derby to personally thank the Everton star for supporting the injured Liverpool fan.

"I'd like to start these notes by thanking Seamus Coleman for the solidarity he has show in supporting Sean Cox as he continues on his long road to recovery from the injury he so tragically sustained while visiting Liverpool from Ireland to support our club," Klopp began.

"I know Seamus embodies the Everton spirit of wanting to beat LFC on the pitch as much as any player they have, but his actions in looking to help the Cox family demonstrates what the best qualities of the rivalry are.

"Whether it be Hillsborough donations to foodbanks for the local area or individual situations - like the serious human struggles which Sean and his family are facing - Everton and Liverpool stand shoulder-to-shoulder when it really matters.

"I know many other Everton fans also followed Seamus' lead and to all of those we, as Liverpool, are grateful."

