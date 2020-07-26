Jurgen Klopp now alongside Shankly and Paisley but players have some way to go to join him on pedestal

JURGEN KLOPP cemented his legacy as one of the great Liverpool managers of all time by lifting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night ­– and now his team should aim to follow him into the Hall of Fame.

I think Klopp's achievements over the last two years mean he's now alongside Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley as one of Liverpool's greatest managers of all-time, but his players still have some way to go before they can join him on that pedestal.

Klopp told his players to lap up the moment, take it all in and remember what it felt like to lift the Premier League trophy – and you could see that each and every one of them loved every second of the celebrations, and that's important when you achieve something special.

You want to understand what it means, the incredible feeling that washed over you when you lift a big trophy and get that medal.

I remember getting my first league-title winners 'medal with Liverpool in 1988 and then an FA Cup winners' medal a year later and no one can ever take that away from you once you've accomplished it.

Now the challenge for this great Liverpool team is to build on what they have achieved. And that means winning Premier League titles, time and again. And lifting that Champions League trophy consistently because, for me, they are still a few steps behind the legends who put this great club on the map as a giant of the game.

You judge teams over an extended period of time, maybe three or four years – and two years into the winning cycle of this Liverpool team, they have done it all.

European champions, world champions and now English champions... it doesn't get any better than that.

Proudly

The image posted on Liverpool's Twitter account on Thursday morning of the silverware all sitting proudly in the Anfield trophy room was one of the great images in the club's history and, whatever happens from this point, Klopp's players will be remembered as the heroes who made it happen.

Yet the bar is set very high when you are comparing them to the great Liverpool teams of the past and, for me, Bob Paisley's brilliant side from the 1976/77 season is still in a class of its own.

That team won the First Division championship, the European Cup and should have added the FA Cup, only to lose in the final to a very lucky Manchester United side.

Kevin Keegan and John Toshack led the line in that team and they were brilliant, while the side that defended the European Cup a year later and went on to win the First Division after conceding only 16 goals was another fantastic team.

Read More

Joe Fagan's 1983/84 Liverpool team won the First Division, League Cup and European Cup treble and I like to think the 1987/88 side I was a part of would have won a lot more if English clubs were not banned from European competition at the time.

In the Premier League era, there is no doubt that this Liverpool team are right up there with the best we have seen and their record of winning 27 of their first 29 games this season may never be repeated.

Arsenal's achievement of going through the 2003/04 season unbeaten was impressive, as was Manchester United's

Treble winning effort five years before that, but those teams didn't dominate like this Liverpool side or the Man City team of two years ago.

Of course, City have yet to win the big European prize to cement their legacy, but with the greatest of respect to those who have gone before them, the City team of the last few years cannot be compared to those who played for the club before their sugar daddy turned up and changed everything by injecting £1billion of transfer funds into the club.

For Liverpool to see off the threat of City with a fraction of that budget makes their achievement all the more impressive. Now Klopp's side have a chance become very special.

When you add in their Champions League win last season, along with the UEFA Super Cup triumph and the FIFA World Club Cup win, this team is setting standards of excellence that ensures it will be part of the conversation in discussions over the greatest Liverpool team of all time.

Throw in another Champions League and maybe a couple more Premier League titles over the next three years and the names of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could find themselves moving ahead of some illustrious names on Liverpool's list of greats.

Yet that won't be easy and while Klopp will not want to dilute the achievement of his boys while they celebrate this moment of ultimate glory, he knows that next season won't be so easy.

Man City had their spirit crushed by Liverpool's relentless winning form and they will come back stronger, with Chelsea and Manchester United also likely to be more threatening after a summer of big spending.

Things are about to get tough for the newly-crowned champions of England, but I believe that if they maintain their focus and avoid injuries to key players at crucial moments in the season, they will be Premier League title favourite when we get underway once again in September.