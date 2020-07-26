| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp now alongside Shankly and Paisley but players have some way to go to join him on pedestal

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects even more from his newly-crowned Premier League winners (Laurence Grifiths/PA) Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects even more from his newly-crowned Premier League winners (Laurence Grifiths/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects even more from his newly-crowned Premier League winners (Laurence Grifiths/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects even more from his newly-crowned Premier League winners (Laurence Grifiths/PA)

JURGEN KLOPP cemented his legacy as one of the great Liverpool managers of all time by lifting the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night ­– and now his team should aim to follow him into the Hall of Fame. 

I think Klopp's achievements over the last two years mean he's now alongside Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley as one of Liverpool's greatest managers of all-time, but his players still have some way to go before they can join him on that pedestal.

Klopp told his players to lap up the moment, take it all in and remember what it felt like to lift the Premier League trophy – and you could see that each and every one of them loved every second of the celebrations, and that's important when you achieve something special.