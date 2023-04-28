Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
PA
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists it is too early to declare his side are “out of the woods” in terms of eradicating the inconsistencies which have blighted their season.
Latest Premier League
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
‘We have to be super-aggressive, super-greedy’ – Jurgen Klopp won’t say Liverpool are back to their best
‘He’s certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame’ – Newcastle’s Alexander Isak like Thierry Henry
‘Of course he wasn’t happy. But he understood the decision’ - Saints boss defends call to drop Bazunu
Former Man United defender takes aim at Harry Maguire: ‘Solskjaer told me he had to start every week because of his price tag’
Worried Erik ten Hag picks out big area of concern as Manchester United crumble at Tottenham
Sam Dean: Manchester City ran rings around Arsenal – and Kevin De Bruyne explains exactly how they did it
Arsenal target Declan Rice after European boost
‘We will fight until the very last point’ – Ruben Selles vows Southampton will still battle for survival
Manchester United let two-goal lead slip as Tottenham rally to claim point under interim boss Ryan Mason
Top Stories
Radio review: Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy doesn’t have the giant-sized personality of George Hook (for good and bad)
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Paul Williams: Arrest of Gsoc investigator is like a plot twist from TV show ‘Line of Duty’
Latest NewsMore
Artwork showing train journey through Ukraine goes on show ahead of Eurovision
Hamilton fans queue for tickets outside Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
‘Richard Sharp lost the dressing room at the BBC’ – media react to resignation
Next appointment process must restore trust in BBC, Sunak warned
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chair after breaching appointment rules
Fota Wildlife Park launches public contest to name four cheetah cubs
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend