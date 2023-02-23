| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp must take his share of blame for Reds’ decline

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Expand
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Expand
Jude Bellingham Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

/

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Sam Wallace

There were seven players in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI at Anfield on Tuesday, in that record-breaking defeat by Real Madrid, who had started the final against the same opposition nine months earlier when the margins were so much finer.

After that game in Paris, when the big moments went the way of Carlo Ancelotti’s side and Thibaut Courtois was man of the match, there was little scepticism as Klopp suggested to fans they should book their hotels for Istanbul for June 10, 2023. A fourth Champions League final under Klopp? It certainly felt like a possibility.

Most Watched

Privacy