Jurgen Klopp may turn to new signing as Liverpool look to contain Jamie Vardy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a big hint that he is ready to change the look of his defensive line-up ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester.

After a woeful run of form that concluded with a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at Anfield last Sunday, Liverpool's defence of the Premier League title now looks certain to end in failure.

Next Tuesday's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig offers Liverpool a big chance to get their season up and running again, with this weekend's game against Leicester crucial in what could not be a tough battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Now it looks like Klopp is ready to change the make-up of his misfiring team, as he suggested Turkish youngster Ozan Kabak could be ready to make his Liverpool debut after his loan move from Schalke in the last transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies is also an option for Klopp as he looks to make best use of his squad ahead of two vital matches, with Klopp responding to a question about the threat Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will pose to his team this weekend.

"Jamie is obviously a proper challenge in this league, the way he plays, the way he gets set up by his mates, so that’s a proper job to do," said Klopp.

"You can only do it always with the whole team, that’s how we always try to do it. You have to avoid the passes to him. Jamie is a player, a world-class player for sure, in a specific area of the pitch and with his speed that’s really tricky.

"With the boys, obviously we had now some sessions together where we really could work on this defensive set-up and that’s very, very important. But we have, as well and on top of that, other players available - Nat Phillips did really well, together with Hendo [and] together with Fab.

"We have to find a solution and all of them had the chance this week to show in training who is ready. So, I have to make a decision tomorrow, obviously.”

When asked about 20-year-old Kabak, he suggested the absence of fans in Premier League ground may help him settle into a new team.

"He is still young, so probably yes," he stated. "If you make a mistake or whatever, you hear the whole crowd, the noise, what they are doing. That’s not nice but he is young but experienced as well.

"He played in front of a lot of supporters. He played at Stuttgart, which is a very often sold-out stadium. Schalke, as long as supporters were allowed, is pretty much sold out each home game wherever they are in the table. So he is used to that, but of course it can help."

Klopp also issued words of encouragement to keeper Alisson Becker after his mistakes handed Man City a win last weekend, as he insisted morale in his squad was strong despite their slide in form.

"For a goalkeeper of the quality of Alisson Becker, it's pretty rare that he makes this kind of mistake and that he makes two of them in one game, that's clear as well," he added.

"But on top of that, goalkeepers are used to making mistakes. It means they have to stay in the game, they concede a goal and they know maybe earlier than all the rest of the world, 'I should have saved it.'

"They have to deal with that always and he has just a few days in between the City game and this game.

"There was absolutely no real criticism from our side, from the boys, from the players around him because everybody knows how good he is.

"He's a very calm person and now the next game is coming up and that's good so he can play his normal level again and then everything will be fine.

"The mood overall is as good as it can be or as good as it should be. It’s not that we have a bad or aggressive or blaming or whatever mood – not at all.

"We came into this situation all together, we know some reasons and we are in it together. Absolutely together. There’s nothing really to worry about or whatever, that we now point the finger at each other and say it’s because of you or because of you. We want to sort it together and we will sort it together.

"There’s nothing bad to say about the atmosphere. We are not flying or whatever, that we can’t stop laughing during the week, obviously. But it’s a completely normal mood, how it should be."

Klopp confirmed Fabinho is still out with an injury, meaning he will be forced to play a make-shift defence once again against Leicester.

