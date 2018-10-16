Many football fans bemoan the international break as it serves as an intermittent stoppage to the almost non-stop Premier League action - but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is putting the time to good use this week.

Jurgen Klopp invites five top Liverpool prospects to train with the first team during international break

Liverpool return to league fare this weekend against Huddersfield with a host of injury worries, with Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mo Salah all doubts for Saturday's game. However, while Klopp will no doubt be frustrated by the possible unavailability of some key men, he has taken the last week to cast his eye over a host of young guns who could contribute to his team in the future.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Klopp invited five young players to train with his squad: Paul Glatzel (17), Adam Lewis (18), Matty Virtue (21), Liam Coyle (18) and Dan Atherton (18).

Glatzel is a striker who has represented both England and Germany at underage level, while Lewis can operate at both left back and in midfield and captained the Liverpool U18 team under Steven Gerrard last season.

The oldest of the five, Virtue is a midfielder who made 14 appearances for Notts County last season, where he was on loan.

Coyle is a defensive midfielder while Atherton is a goalkeeper who represented the U18 team in 2016 at just 16.

Liverpool face Huddersfield away at 17.30 on Saturday before hosting Red Star Belgrade at Anfield in the Champions League next Wednesday at 8pm.

Online Editors