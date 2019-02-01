Jurgen Klopp insists he did not instruct ground staff to clear snow from one end against Leicester

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he did not instruct Anfield ground staff to clear snow from the penalty area his side were attacking for the second half of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Liverpool were accused of breaching the spirit of the game when TV cameras picked up ground staff clearing snow from the penalty area at the Kop end at half time, the end Liverpool were attacking after the break.

The opposite end remained untouched and Klopp today suggested that was simply down to a lack of manpower.

"Our ground staff tried to clear it but we didn't have enough manpower," said the German.

"Nobody told them to do it like that and just clear their box, I can promise that. Next time if it's snowing we will have enough people to clear the whole pitch."

Online Editors