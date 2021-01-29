Jurgen Klopp hints at signing a centre-back as he confirms Joel Matip suffered a 'serious' injury in Spurs win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted he will urge the club to sign a defender in the final few days of the transfer window after Joel Matip suffered what he described as "a serious injury" in the 3-1 win at Tottenham.

Liverpool reignited their Premier League season in emphatic style against a Tottenham side that lost Harry Kane to an injury as he was taken off at half-time.

The Reds’ title defence had been left in tatters following a five-game winless run where they had scored just one goal, but they put that right against a team they have enjoyed beating in recent years.

A 482-minute goal drought was ended by Roberto Firmino on the stroke of half-time, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane bagging after the break to make it seven successive wins against Spurs.

The win, a first since December 19, takes Klopp’s team back into the top four, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Yet Liverpool's joy was tempered by news that their only senior centre-back sustained what appeared to be a long-term injury, leaving Klopp with no fit centre-backs with just a few days of the transfer window left.

Liverpool's owners have refused to consider signing a defender in this month's window despite public hints from Klopp that he wanted to make a move, yet he now believes that position has to change.

"It looks like something serious with Joel Matip," confirmed Klopp amid suggestions that the injury-prone defender has suffered ankle ligament damage that could rule him out for an extended period.

Klopp was then asked whether the injury to Matip would force him into a signing ahead of the deadline next Monday and he added: "You can imagine that we can think about everything. We think the whole time it’s about doing the right thing. I’m not picky but we need to find the right player."

Klopp’s suggestion that Liverpool "need to find the right player" appears to suggest he will now push to sign a defender in the next few days, with the club's interest in Lille's Sven Botman likely to be revived.

What the win at Tottenham did do was end a woeful run of form for the champions, with Klopp saluting his revived team after a sparkling attacking display.

"What I saw today it’s not about shape or form it’s about who we are. That was us," he declared. "Second half especially it was us, it was a massive fight. I don’t remember that Spurs had a lot of the ball but we defended it very well. A good performance and I saw a lot of things I wanted to see.

"You cannot really be sure that you will score goals like this in the second half because they made two changes but offensively we coped well with their formation. We played in between the lines and were so often around the box, the counter-press was really good, we were high enough defensively but not crazy high.

"The mix of the potential of the attitude and the calmness in a really hectic game, being patient enough to play against a side which is a really counter-attacking side, this threat hangs above you.

"The main difference is we score the goals, that helps not only for results but the momentum in the game. We missed massive chances against Burnley, tonight we knocked a wall down - that’s good. It is easier to lose (confidence) that’s how it is, but it is possible to get it back as well.

"It is not a light you can switch on and off. You have to show it in the right moment. The first chance Sadio Mane had for us, but we stayed on track and stayed positive. That is good and important."

Online Editors