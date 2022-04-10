| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp has huge Mo Salah decision to make in Liverpool’s crunch Premier League showdown with Man City

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has a massive decision to make this afternoon – and it might just decide the destiny of this season’s Premier League title.

The best two teams in world football are about to clash at the Etihad Stadium – and it could be winner takes all in a race that has been ignited by Liverpool’s remarkable run of wins over the last couple of months.

Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy