Jurgen Klopp has his followers, but his influence on football is nothing compared to Pep Guardiola

It was goalless at half-time at Anfield 12 months ago, a stupendous match delicately poised, when Pep Guardiola sensed the need to remind his Manchester City players that this, more than ever, was one of those occasions that demanded the courage to take the ball, a cornerstone of his playing philosophy.

“I know guys, in this stadium — especially in this one — the guys who want the ball and the guys who don’t want the ball,” Guardiola said moments before his players stepped out for the second half against Liverpool. “I will take a note, eh? The strategies, the plan — follow them convinced.”

They would do their manager proud. Twice behind to Jurgen Klopp’s side, twice City came back, never shying away from Guardiola’s instruction to be brave, to demand the ball, even at the home of one of the most formidable opponents he has encountered in his career.

It would prove a very significant result come the final reckoning, City ultimately pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title by a point on the final day for the second time in three seasons.

For all his respect and admiration for Guardiola, Klopp — who faces his old adversary again at Anfield today — must be sick of the sight of the Catalan, but there is no escaping him, or his shadow. Klopp’s own influence has been keenly felt among a legion of managers in the Premier League.

Kloppites such as Ralph Hasenhuttl, Daniel Farke and Thomas Tuchel have all been advocates to varying degrees of the Liverpool manager’s brand of ‘heavy metal’ football and plenty of others have drawn inspiration from the 55-year-old German.

But it is doubtful it has achieved the kind of reach Pep-ball now enjoys. A generation of managers influenced by Guardiola’s way of playing are now plying their trade in the Premier League (and even further down the football pyramid). It feels increasingly like the top flight’s dominant philosophy, and does not account for his wider influence on the continent.

Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal are top of the table, and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi are self-proclaimed Guardiola acolytes, as is Chelsea’s Graham Potter. The same applies to Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper. Brendan Rodgers, of Leicester, cites Guardiola’s own mentor, Johan Cruyff, as an inspiration. Many of these individuals have worked with Guardiola, or at clubs whose visions were influenced by him. Even Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe have been shaped in part by Guardiola.

“Ideas belong to everyone and I have stolen as many as I could,” Guardiola once said. Premier League rivals, in turn, have picked the best brain in the business. “I am not here to change English football, I am not here to change the Premier League,” Guardiola said only a few months after his arrival in 2016. “But my team is going to play in the way I believe in.”

Six years, on, the extent to which his football has permeated the fabric of the game in England is remarkable. When English football finally caught up with its European neighbours and introduced mini-soccer in 1999 — five and seven-a-side football for under 10s — it seemed inevitable that, in time, they would start to develop more technical players. Phil Foden, one of the young stars of Guardiola’s City team and a thorn in Liverpool’s side, was born the year after the Football Association made those changes and represents the first wave of that generation brought up solely on small-sided games. But Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is not alone in suggesting Guardiola’s innovations — first established with his all-conquering Barcelona in 2008 — have helped to accelerate a culture shift in a country where physicality no longer feels the be-all and end-all.

Eyebrows were raised, for example, when Guardiola first pitched up at City and opted to move David Silva into central midfield. Others questioned the wisdom of Guardiola’s decision to dispense with England’s two-time, title-winning goalkeeper Joe Hart amid the manager’s misgivings over his distribution. Now managers in the Premier League make changes like that without anyone batting an eyelid.

When Brighton drew 3-3 at Anfield in De Zerbi’s first game in charge, what stood out apart from their work ethic was their bravery in possession. Guardiola has provided a blueprint and others have picked up and run with it. It is not just about tactics, though. Guardiola’s success, most notably at Barcelona and City, has been underpinned by the team spirit he has forged.

At the Etihad Stadium in April, before another 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Guardiola dimmed the lights in the dressing room and, against a soundtrack of Coldplay’s Fix You, played an emotional three-minute video comprising highlights from the season up to that point. Every player was featured. The film ended with the screen fading to black and the word ‘desire’ appearing alongside its dictionary definition: “A strong feeling of wanting to have something or wishing for something to happen.”

It is not just Guardiola’s players who are dancing to his tune, though. A generation of managers are following suit

