Jurgen Klopp hails 'unbelievable' training base as Jason McAteer expresses doubts on Premier League return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrives at the club's Melwood training ground on Wednesday after the Premier League announced players can return to training in small groups from Tuesday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Premier League players are back in training and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is a 'good moment' to make an attempt to get the season up and running next month.

A new-look Melwood training base greeted the Liverpool players as they trained together for the first time since mid-March, when all football in England was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A one-way system has been set up to ensure players and staff do not cross paths as they move in and out of Melwood, with Klopp convinced the set-up is safe for players to start work as they follow protocols that ensure they will only be working in groups of five and following social distancing advice.

While some club owners and players have expressed reservations about a return to action, Klopp suggests the timing is right for the Premier League to make a first tentative step towards a restart.

"I think the way how we do it now with the Premier League, it's now a good moment to do it for the football teams," Klopp told the Liverpool website. "You need to re-open step by step different parts of life again.

"From a specific moment on, you have to start with the future again. That's now a little step, not a big one, but a little step.

"From a personal point of view I can say it's a massive boost, a massive boost because I really love being together with Ulla in the house, great, and having time for different things, but I'm a football manager and I want to be together with the boys.

"You should see Melwood, it's unbelievable. It's all one-way, so we will not meet. We meet on the training pitch and if you can see maybe somebody from the back or if they turn around you can see his face, but then you have to walk because we have to keep distance.

"If you are in the wrong point and want to go to the toilet – which is an outdoor space, like in a building area – then it's a really long way to the toilet because you cannot just turn around and go back, you have to go the whole way. We do whatever we have to do, we do whatever we can do to stay safe, but also have to keep other people safe, and still be able to play football.

"So I'm really looking forward to seeing the boys but it's still strange and different because we cannot be really close to each other. But we will see, it's getting better. It happened a lot in the last two or three weeks in the world, so it will happen a lot in the next two or three weeks.

"We will see how we can adapt then and all that stuff. But we take it like it is. We are back on track and that's the good news."

While Klopp is satisfied with the safety measures that have been put in place, former Liverpool and Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer believes players who have expressed reservations about a return to training need to be respected.

"For me, personally, I would feel that my family have to come first," McAteer he told gambling.com.

"My mother is 74 and has been in isolation for several weeks, hasn't been out of the house. She's scared stiff and the most interaction we've had is a conversation from a car window from about 14 foot away.

"I wouldn't want to be in the situation where I was offered the chance to return to football, but that there was a chance – even a very small chance – that I could catch it and pass it on to anybody in my environment.

"It would change my whole aspect of life. If I was in that situation, I wouldn't be comfortable going to visit my mother after playing. I wouldn't want to leave the house at all if I thought there was any slight chance that I had contracted the virus through playing football, and potentially impacting someone else's life as a result.

"It's a really difficult position to put players in. It only takes one thing to slip through the net – it's a contact sport after all.

"I was thinking to myself if I've ever been in a situation where I've been asked to play under extreme circumstances and there was a couple of times playing for the Republic of Ireland, albeit they were security issues.

"One experience that sticks out in my mind was when we went in to the old Yugoslavia, when tensions were really high.

"We were given the opportunity to go and play, or not. I remember the team meeting quite vividly actually. It was a simple question – it won't be held against you if you don't want to go, but would you like to go?

"I was a lot younger back then and football was different in how we dealt with problems, and bravado definitely came in to play. You didn't want to be seen as weak and you definitely didn't want to be the first person to put your hand up and say 'I'm feeling a bit scared about it actually, I've got a family and I'd rather not go'.

"Back then, we would have been afraid of being ridiculed or scared of what people might think. But we were asked the question and no one put their hand up, we all went and we were kept safe with our own security. We were in and out like clockwork.

"The only other example I can think of was Iran. Around that time, 9/11 had happened, and the Iranians were supposedly harbouring Al-Qaeda in Iran – at least that's what was being reported at the time – so tensions were really high and Iran wasn't a place you'd really want to visit.

"But we had a World Cup play-off to win and it was a similar feeling to what we went through in Yugoslavia. No one wanted to be the first person to put their hand up. The circumstances are completely different, but that's the only way I can relate to current players being asked to play when there's a global pandemic ongoing."

