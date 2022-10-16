Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect result’ while Pep Guardiola reveals Liverpool fans threw coins at him during heated clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed a “perfect” result for his side and admitted he “probably deserved” to be sent off by referee Anthony Taylor after reacting furiously to the official’s refusal to give a foul against Mohamed Salah.

“After all the things that happened on the pitch I don’t know what Mo Salah has to do to get a free-kick,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We have to take that we are on the weak side of it, we have no power at all. We just stand there and in this moment something switched off – I’m not proud of that but it’s the clearest foul I ever saw in front of the linesman and he says play on.”

City manager Pep Guardiola told BBC Radio Five Live objects were thrown from the crowd during a tetchy second half.

“We played a really good game but this is a game where there are really fine margins and the mistakes are punished,” he said. “We made a mistake and we cannot concede and that’s why we lost the game.

“We played to beat Liverpool today, definitely we played for that. After 1-0 the crowd shouted but we shouted more on the pitch.

“The referee played on, played on, played on, there were a thousand million fouls like this and this one is because we scored a goal. So they disallowed because we scored a goal, otherwise it would not have been disallowed.

“We lost because we make a mistake but this is Anfield.

“The crowd tried (to throw objects) but they didn’t touch me. Maybe next time they will be better.”

Match winner Mo Salah added: “The most important thing was to take three points. Now we need to carry on. Our position in the league is not the best, this is just one game and we need to carry on.

“Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can start winning games. The last few weeks were not the best so we start, already the last game we won and we need to carry on.

“We are still far away (in the title race). We need to focus on one game at a time and we don’t think about the title at the moment.

“Personally I love to play always for the title and we are going to fight but we need to focus more on one game at a time and don’t put any more pressure on ourselves.”