Jurgen Klopp hails 'cheeky' Norwich as Liverpool open Premier League account in style

European champions Liverpool made an emphatic start to the new Premier League season by handing promoted Norwich City a 4-1 thrashing at Anfield.

European champions Liverpool made an emphatic start to the new Premier League season by handing promoted Norwich City a 4-1 thrashing at Anfield.

Liverpool, who finished a point behind champions Manchester City last season, grabbed a seventh minute lead when Norwich captain Grant Hanley, attempting to clear a low cross from the left by Divock Origi, sliced the ball into his own goal.

Mo Salah doubled the lead in the 19th with a characteristic left-foot finish from a tight angle after a nice set-up from Roberto Firmino and the game was virtually over in the 28th when Virgil van Dijk nodded home a Salah corner to make it 3-0.

Liverpool suffered a blow when goalkeeper Alisson Becker was taken off with what appeared to be a calf injury in the 39th with Spanish keeper Adrian thrust into a debut appearance.

Origi made it 4-0 three minutes before the break, with a well-placed header from a right-wing Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Norwich received some reward for their efforts when Finnish striker Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back in the 64th with a smart finish after being found by a clever Emiliano Buendia pass.

Klopp was delighted with the result and also paid respect to their opponents after the match.

He said: "It tells pretty much the story of the first 60 minutes. I would say we were really good, really sharp from the first whistle. We did what we wanted to do, we scored goals.

"They (Norwich) are good. I said before the game, maybe not everybody knew it, now more people know it.

"They showed up. It was difficult for them in the first 60 minutes but after that, staying that cheeky, staying that lively and stuff like that - that's impressive to be honest.

"It was really, really, good, young players in that squad - wow.

"I liked it a lot what they did but we could have controlled the game more.

"If someone said before the game we would win 4-1, we would take it but we needed to control it more.

"We had to work a lot. They were very good (but) we won, we deserved the three points."

Online Editors