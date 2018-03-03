Liverpool made it 200 Premier League goals in just 89 games under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp as they strolled to a victory at Anfield that fired them into second place in the table.

Liverpool made it 200 Premier League goals in just 89 games under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp as they strolled to a victory at Anfield that fired them into second place in the table.

Jurgen Klopp gives his reaction as Liverpool break another scoring milestone in their win against Newcastle

Mohamed Salah took his Premier League tally to 24 goals this season to hand Liverpool a 1-0 half-time lead against Newcastle, as the Egypt forward broke the deadlock at Anfield in the 40th minute after being teed up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sadio Mane added a second in the 55th minute after some fine work from Roberto Firmino to seal a comfortable victory that moved the Reds moved up to second place, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City, while Newcastle are two points above the relegation zone. "We knew it would be a difficult game, but I really thought the boys did brilliant," declared Klopp. "Two wonderful goals, a few more possible, so yes I'm happy.

"I would have been happy to win this game 1-0, but the boys did really well. Now we start to think about FC Porto in the Champions League." Klopp was also asked to give his verdict on how his team have reacted since the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, as he offered up these comments:

"The response we have had since Phil (Coutinho) left is what we were hoping for. We all agree Coutinho is a world class player and we miss him, but we are not seeing in on the pitch at the moment. "It is a credit to these boys that we look like we don't miss him, but he is not here now and we are working for our dreams."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was named as man-of-the-match as he returned to the Liverpool side, as he suggested Liverpool made their latest win look more comfortable that it was. "Rafa Benitez's side are always well organised. We worked all week on ways to break them down," declared Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"It was getting frustrating in the first half but in the end we managed to get in behind. It was an easy finish in the end.

"Mo Salah is on fire. He has been doing it all season. Sadio Mane has been brilliant too and Bobby [Roberto Firmino] does a lot of hard work that sometimes goes unnoticed.

"We are in a good moment. If we can keep our attitude at 100% we know we have the quality that can hurt teams. We need to keep that momentum now." Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez thanked the Liverpool fans for his warm reception on his returned to Anfield, as he admitted his team had been outclassed. "We were playing against a dangerous team. We know they have the pace up front. We managed to 40 minutes then it was a mistake," stated Bentiez.

"We had to go for it in the second half and were then more open. You have to keep the balance to be stronger in the defence and create chances in attack.

"We had a few times at the end when we were under pressure. We have to manage our squad. "We are learning but we are still making mistakes against teams. We are improving but this team has to get points."

Online Editors