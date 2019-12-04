Jurgen Klopp explains team changes against Everton as he salutes back-up players after five-goal rout

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not surprised by the performance of his back-up players as they beat Everton 5-2 in the Merseyside derby without some of their star names.

Klopp left Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino out of his line-up against an Everton side that slipped into the relegation zone after their latest defeat, with Liverpool's back-up stars taking their chance in the grand manner.

Divock Origi scored twice and there were additional goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum as Liverpool turned in a sparkling attacking display that confirmed Klopp's bench warmers are up to the task of stepping in for his first choice starters.

"We knew these boys were good," Klopp told Amazon. "We don't have a big squad because of injuries but young boys make impressions from behind too.

"We know the quality we have. They really push from behind so that's cool. That was the first game of a tough fixture list. We have to make changes and we will make changes

"Naby Keita is the only one, who is in outstanding shape, who didn't play. I made five changes and was not brave enough to make six changes that is the only problem. I'm really pleased for them. I was not in doubt about it. The boys need to, when they have the chance, show it. Not for me really but for the public. I am really happy."

"All the goals were incredible, outstanding. Wonderful goals, sensational passes, super pieces of football. I loved it a lot.

"We needed fresh legs and I had to show my respect to the boys in the squad, that's all. They proved it. It is much more fun making changes, all of the boys are ready to deliver performances like this.

"It was a massive moment in my first season when Divock Origi got injured in the derby. It changed his career for a bit.

"A lot of great football moments in that game. We spoke before about the five changes. I had to show respect to the boys for what they do in training. I speak a lot about the quality of the squad so have to show it. What they made of it was incredible. Divock's goals, Sadio's passes, Shaqiri's everything, Lallana was everywhere...

"So many good football moments but from time-to-time we were a bit rusty in defending. They were really direct and we had a lot of second ball situations."

Divock Origi handed Liverpool an early lead in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield

Shaqiri expressed his delight as he was given a rare start by Klopp and turned in an impressive performance as he scored a fine first half goal.

"Obviously I am really happy. Especially against Everton, it is a big derby," " said the Swiss international.

"I was very happy when I knew I was playing and I wanted to contribute to the win. I have been working hard to come back. I feel good and I feel fresh. Hopefully I can help the team more.

🗣 "Everton bought a load of rubbish in the Summer, expensive rubbish"



Eamon Dunphy not impressed with Everton's signings after a lacklustre display v Liverpool



FT: 🔴 Liverpool 5-2 Everton 🔵#LIVEVE | @Dunphy_Official pic.twitter.com/2lEt3P7atx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2019

"I think we trust each other a lot. It doesn't matter how we play. We changed the formation a little bit this week so it was new. And it was not simple for some players to come into this game but we managed very well. We won today really good. There are a lot of games to come now so we need to stay on top.

"We are grounded. We know where we come. We take it game by game and that's the most important thing. We don't need to think about winning titles. My biggest dream is to win the title with this club and give it to the fans. So we will try everything. We have to focus on the pitch, stay grounded and work hard every day. If we win, it will be amazing but we still have a long way to go."

Everton manager Marco Silva could now face the sack after his side slipped into the bottom three and he admitted he could not explain why his side were mis-firing.

"We cannot concede goals in the way we conceded," said Silva. "We knew everything about them before the match and how they like to play whether with Origi, Salah or Firmino, we know how they would play.

"There was a lot of mistakes we made. The second goal conceded created a big big problem for us. We showed fight to make it 2-1. We had a chance to make it 2-2. But they deserved the three points and the win."

"I am not the right person to answer about the situation over me (his position), this question is for different people.

"We are making some mistakes which put us under big, big pressure. The type of mistakes we are making is because the players are playing under big pressure because of the position in the table. They are making some mistakes that are not normal for the level we are."

