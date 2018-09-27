Jurgen Klopp explains heated post-match exchange with Xherdan Shaqiri after Chelsea loss

Jürgen Klopp has explained that his strong words to Xherdan Shaqiri after Liverpool 's EFL Cup defeat to Chelsea regarded a stoppage-time free-kick.

Jürgen Klopp has explained that his strong words to Xherdan Shaqiri after Liverpool's EFL Cup defeat to Chelsea regarded a stoppage-time free-kick.

Eden Hazard's spectacular solo goal earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory at Anfield on Wednesday night after Emerson Palmieri had cancelled out Daniel Sturridge's opener.

After the final whistle, television cameras caught Klopp admonishing Shaqiri out on the pitch, and the Liverpool manager later revealed that he was unhappy with how the winger had played a late free-kick.

"I spoke about a free-kick – the last one," said Klopp. "Mo [Salah] was standing wide and a whole bunch of [Chelsea] players were in the direction where we shot the ball.

"If he could have played in Mo on a one-on-one situation in the last minute of the game it would have been not too bad.

"Maybe it was too loud in the stadium and they did not hear me," Klopp added. "It was only about the free-kick, nothing else."

Though disappointed with Shaqiri's late decision-making, Klopp's post-match complaints mainly centred on the match officials and their part in awarding Emerson's equaliser.

The Liverpool manager felt several Chelsea players were offside in the build-up to the goal but, despite a review by VAR, the decision stood.

"It was close, it was really close. I don’t think I have the Liverpool glasses on my nose, I would say it’s offside. That’s then how it is," he said.

Independent News Service