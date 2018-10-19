Jurgen Klopp delivers mixed injury news ahead of Liverpool's trip to Huddersfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not think Naby Keita will be available for the trip to Huddersfield.

The midfielder was taken off during the first half of Guinea's African Nations Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

At his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "I'm pretty sure Naby will not be available."

On defender Virgil Van Dijk, who was ruled out of Holland's friendly with Belgium, Klopp added: "Football players play often with pain. What exactly it is is not important. He has no problems with that any more."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner celebrates his 47th birthday on Friday but Reds boss Klopp will not be giving him a gift.

"We don't give presents any more," the German said. "Hopefully I won't give him one tomorrow."

Press Association