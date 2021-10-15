Jurgen Klopp confirms Caoimhín Kelleher will start for Liverpool at Watford

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will stand in for Alisson in goals for Liverpool at Watford tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that first choice keeper Alisson will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford, which gives Ireland man Caoimhín Kelleher the chance to play in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Alisson and Fabinho were in action for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night and Klopp admitted today that the duo will not be involved in their next league game but will instead fly to Spain to prepare for next week's Champions League test.

So Kelleher will stand in for Alisson, his second outing for the Reds this season after an earlier appearance in the League Cup and Kelleher's first Premier League appearance since February, when Alisson was injured. Kelleher is on a high after making his first start for Ireland in the midweek win over Qatar, two clean sheets in two senior games for Ireland.

"We know this for a while, we made our decision a while ago, we had to sort quarantine issues," Klopp said today.

"The decision we made is that the boys will not be here, they will go directly to Madrid and wait there for us, hopefully play against Atletico, will come back slightly later than us, 10 days over there and then come back.

"I am not frustrated about it but we have no chance, someone gave Brazil the opportunity to play last night, only a few hours ago, and somebody made a decision that we have to play on Saturday at 12.30. It's not in our hands," he added.

"If we say something, the same people say the same thing, that's why you have a big squad, but you have a big squad not for issues [like this], five players have to play here or there and you still have a league game to play.

"Atletico, our next opponents in the Champions League, are not playing this weekend and something like that would never happen here."