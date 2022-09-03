Jurgen Klopp admits concern over Liverpool’s start to the Premier League as more points are dropped in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he is concerned about his side’s position in the Premier League table as another two points slipped away in an incident-packed Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

They hit the woodwork three times while Everton did once, but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty goalless Merseyside derby.

Tom Davies found the outside of a post for Everton midway through the first half before Jordan Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot onto the crossbar and Luis Diaz hit the frame with a follow-up effort.

Then, in stoppage time, man-of-the-match Pickford made a superb save to push Mo Salah’s shot onto the upright.

Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute but when his goal was chalked off by VAR for an offside, there were ugly scenes as a bottle appeared to be thrown, narrowly missing Klopp, while another fan ran onto the pitch from the Gwladys Street End to confront referee Anthony Taylor.

But the day belonged to the goalkeepers, with both Pickford and Alisson Becker making fine saves in the second half.

The result kept Everton winless to start the Premier League season, though they were probably happier with the result than Liverpool, who are still yet to win away this campaign and have already dropped nine points from their opening six games.

“The situation we’re in right now is not a dream,” conceded Klopp. “It’s not the start we wanted. Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream, but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there.

“If we get through these moments together, we have a chance to create better moments in the future.

“It’s good that players are coming back, but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner.”

Klopp found some concern in the chances his side created, as he admitted he was amazed the derby finished without a goal.

“These games are rarely for people who love the most beautiful football, because both teams have to fight like crazy. It was just super intense,” he added.

“We created a lot of chances and especially with the timing of our last goal [against Newcastle], it feels like we lost two points.

“The best moments they had were from counter-attacks after we were in their box.

“They scored a goal – I didn’t see it back, but I think it probably was offside. Ali made an excellent save.

“Then, we hit the post three times and there were a few unbelievable saves from Pickford – wow, what can you do?

“In this game, easy and free-flowing is not possible. You have to dig deep, that’s what we did. A 0-0 draw sounds strange, but that’s it.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insisted his side have time to fight back in the title race, despite a sluggish start to the campaign.

“It’s about winning games, and we didn’t win as much as we would like to,” said the Dutchman.

“We have 32 games left and everyone can have their opinion, but we have players coming back from injury and, hopefully, everyone can stay fit and we try to get some wins.

“The expectation is high, we are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so that will always be the case, so we have to enjoy it, too.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard suggested the final scoreline did not offer a reflection of the game as his team’s winless sequence stretched to a sixth game since that start of the campaign (four draws and two defeats).

“I thought we were brilliant. It’s one of the best nil-nils you’re likely to see,” said the under-pressure Toffees boss.

“Pickford made some great saves, you need your keeper to be on it in games like this. It was a real game of two teams going for it. I can’t fault the players and the spirit. We played well, we’re getting better.

“I keep saying the same thing. We’re not going from just staying up to the team we want to be.

“Idrissa Gueye came on and looked like a proper player and he’s not even fit yet. We had more than enough chances to get our own goal today.

“We’re trying to build up. You have to get personnel and work on the training ground. It feels like those wins will come. We feel like we deserve more – although maybe not today.

“The fans can see a team that fights for the badge and gives everything. That makes me proud.”