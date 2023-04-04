Julian Nagelsmann tops Chelsea’s five-man shortlist to replace Graham Potter

Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann are two names in the frame for the Chelsea job. Photo: PA

Chelsea will try to interview at least five candidates to permanently succeed Graham Potter with co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali handing over power to sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Julian Nagelsmann has been made the early favourite for the full-time post and has worked in the past with Stewart and Chelsea’s technical director Christopher Vivell at RB Leipzig.

But sources are adamant that the Chelsea job is not Nagelsmann’s to turn down at this stage, with the club determined to go through what they see as an exhaustive process to find the right man.

Stewart, Winstanley and Eghbali were all at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground yesterday to start work on the search for a permanent successor to Potter, who was sacked on Sunday afternoon.

The Chelsea players were addressed as a group before yesterday’s afternoon training session by Stewart and Winstanley, who spoke about Potter’s departure and reminded the squad what is still left to play for. Training was taken by interim head coach Bruno Saltor, Bjorn Hamberg and a coach from the under-23s.

Other than seeking talks with Nagelsmann, Chelsea are also expected to interview Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, both of whom are out of work, while talks are likely to be sought with representatives of Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti and at least one more candidate, which might include Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner or Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

All of those managers have different approaches and personalities, so Chelsea will complete their due diligence to judge who is best equipped to lead their expensive project.

Without a sporting team to lean on last September, Boehly and Eghbali conducted the process to hire Potter themselves and only interviewed two candidates, the former Brighton head coach and Pochettino.

There have been accusations that Chelsea paid the price for rushing the appointment of Potter and Boehly and Eghbali have now put Stewart and Winstanley in charge of the process with the co-controlling owners planning to play supporting roles.