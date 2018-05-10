Jose Mourinho refused to criticise his players despite another less than inspiring performance secured a second place finish in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's verdict on Manchester United's draw at West Ham as he reveals plans for changes

Mourinho's side had the best of the chances at the London Stadium, as his side secured a point that ensured they would finish ahead of Tottenham and secure their best Premier League finish since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The United boss was highly critical of his players after their 1-0 defeat at Brighton last Friday, but he was content with their efforts against the Hammers despite their failure to score for a second successive game. "We are the second best team in the Premier League, a fantastic competition with lots of good teams with six teams trying to finish first," he stated.

"We came second, I am not totally happy that is not my nature. But since the moment we felt it was impossible to finish first we had the target to finish second and it is done today. "I am not critical of the performance at all. Against Brighton, at half time I told the players they were going to lose and tonight at half time I said we would win. I was wrong but we were positive in the game.

"In the 80th minute we know that a point was enough so we start thinking about that and we let the game go." Mourinho also confirmed he would now make changes to his line-up for Sunday's game against Brighton, as he looks forward to the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16th.

"It is normal that Michael Carrick is captain at Old Trafford for the last game of his career," he added. "David de Gea will be rested, it gives a chance for Sergio Romero to play, I can make changes." West Ham boss David Moyes paid tribute to his Republic of Ireland star Declan Rice, as he declared his satisfied with a point.

"Declan Rice played very well tonight, the boys at the back did a good job. With a bit more care we would have scored on the break," said the former Manchester United manager.

"This was good point for us, maybe they will say the same as well. Our boys showed a great attitude adfter getting safe at the weekend.

"They were bang at it. We have conceded a lot of goals this season so a clean sheet is great. At this stage of the season you don't get great games."

