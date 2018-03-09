Jose Mourinho takes thinly veiled swipe at Gary Neville over recent criticism

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have served up veiled attacks on opinionated television pundits, as the duo were asked to respond to comments made by Sky Sports pundits in recent weeks.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been among those questioning the tactics and attitude of United and Chelsea players this season, with Mourinho clearly having a dig at Neville’s disastrous spell as Valencia manager when he offered up this remark

"Some of the guys with an opinion couldn’t resolve their own problems when they were managers, so they are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything," the United boss said, as he responded to Neville’s stinging criticism of his side’s first half performance at Crystal Palace last Monday. "They’re in a position where they can give opinions about everything. Sometimes I read and listen, sometimes I don’t.

"This week I was more focused on enjoying the Champions League and the Europa League and preparing for my match rather than being focused on opinions." Meanwhile, Conte offered up less than complimentary views on TV pundits, as he suggested some of them were ‘rubbish’ as he was asked for his views on the snipes from Neville and Carragher.

"I think that this is part of our job and sometimes the critics are constructive and sometimes they are rubbish," he declared. "We must have a respect for the job of the other, but at the end, pundits are pundits and managers are manager."

Online Editors