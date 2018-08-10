Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not tried to hide his frustration after a stuttering summer in the transfer market, yet confirmation of the squad numbers for his star-studded line-up highlights that he still has plenty of quality to select from.

Jose Mourinho sums up the state of his Man Utd squad as numbers for this season are confirmed

Marcus Rashford has been confirmed as United's new No.10, as he follows in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in that iconic jersey, while defender Marcos Rojo has switched from the No.5 shirt to No.16.

Mourinho would have been hoping to fill the jersey vacated by Rojo with the signing of a top class defender, but he has now changed his tune to suggest he is content with his squad ahead the Premier League opener against Leicester.

"It is the same, the same squad as last season," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "We changed Daley Blind for a 19-year-old kid (Diego Dalot) that we believe has the potential to play right-back or left-back and we changed Michael Carrick for Fred so our squad is the same.

"He (Fred) is a midfield player, he's not a striker, not a central defender, he's a midfield player that technically is very good. In that sense, typically, the Brazilian player has a very rich luggage in technical terms and also in some static beauty movements of football. He's a player to really enjoy, if he adapts as soon as possible."

Here are the full United squad numbers for the new season, with some of the stars who impressed at this summer's World Cup likely to play a role in the Leicester game on Friday night.

1. David De Gea

2. Victor Lindelof

3. Eric Bailly

4. Phil Jones

6. Paul Pogba

7. Alexis Sanchez

8. Juan Mata

9. Romelu Lukaku

10. Marcus Rashford

11. Anthony Martial

12. Chris Smalling

13. Lee Grant

14. Jesse Lingard

15. Andreas Pereira

16. Marcos Rojo

17. Fred

18. Ashley Young

20. Diogo Dalot

21. Ander Herrera

22. Sergio Romero

23. Luke Shaw

24. Tim Fosu-Mensah

25. Antonio Valencia

27. Marouane Fellaini

31. Nemanja Matic

36. Matteo Darmian

38. Axel Tuanzebe

39. Scott McTominay

40. Joel Pereira

44. Tahith Chong

45. Kieran O'Hara

46. Joshua Bohui

47. Angel Gomes

48. Ethan Hamilton

51. Matej Kovar

Online Editors