Jose Mourinho sums up the state of his Man Utd squad as numbers for this season are confirmed
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not tried to hide his frustration after a stuttering summer in the transfer market, yet confirmation of the squad numbers for his star-studded line-up highlights that he still has plenty of quality to select from.
Marcus Rashford has been confirmed as United's new No.10, as he follows in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in that iconic jersey, while defender Marcos Rojo has switched from the No.5 shirt to No.16.
Mourinho would have been hoping to fill the jersey vacated by Rojo with the signing of a top class defender, but he has now changed his tune to suggest he is content with his squad ahead the Premier League opener against Leicester.
"It is the same, the same squad as last season," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "We changed Daley Blind for a 19-year-old kid (Diego Dalot) that we believe has the potential to play right-back or left-back and we changed Michael Carrick for Fred so our squad is the same.
"He (Fred) is a midfield player, he's not a striker, not a central defender, he's a midfield player that technically is very good. In that sense, typically, the Brazilian player has a very rich luggage in technical terms and also in some static beauty movements of football. He's a player to really enjoy, if he adapts as soon as possible."
Here are the full United squad numbers for the new season, with some of the stars who impressed at this summer's World Cup likely to play a role in the Leicester game on Friday night.
1. David De Gea
2. Victor Lindelof
3. Eric Bailly
4. Phil Jones
6. Paul Pogba
7. Alexis Sanchez
8. Juan Mata
9. Romelu Lukaku
10. Marcus Rashford
11. Anthony Martial
12. Chris Smalling
13. Lee Grant
14. Jesse Lingard
15. Andreas Pereira
16. Marcos Rojo
17. Fred
18. Ashley Young
20. Diogo Dalot
21. Ander Herrera
22. Sergio Romero
23. Luke Shaw
24. Tim Fosu-Mensah
25. Antonio Valencia
27. Marouane Fellaini
31. Nemanja Matic
36. Matteo Darmian
38. Axel Tuanzebe
39. Scott McTominay
40. Joel Pereira
44. Tahith Chong
45. Kieran O'Hara
46. Joshua Bohui
47. Angel Gomes
48. Ethan Hamilton
51. Matej Kovar
