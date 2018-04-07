Jose Mourinho snaps back at his critics in feisty interview after stunning victory over Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho vowed to change the perception of his management style and his players after a they came from 2-0 down to halt Manchester City's title party at the Etihad Stadium.

City looked certain to crowned as Premier League champions as they stormed into a first half lead in front of an expectant home crowd, but two goals from Paul Pogba and a winner from Chris Smalling handed United a famous 3-2 victory at the home of their rivlas.

It was a comeback that inspired a calmly spoken Mourinho to offer up a firm repost for his detractors, as he aimed to silence his critics after a difficult few weeks. "We are not the team that people think we are, we are not as bad we are, I am not a bad manager as some people think I am and the players are not as bad as some people think I am," declared Mourinho.

"We beat Liverpool, we beat Chelsea so it is a nice feeling but my objective today was not to spoil the celebration because they are going to win the title." Mourinho went in to confirm he had congratulated City boss Pep Guardiola on his imminent Premier League title triumph, even though United had stopped City being crowned as champions with their surprise win.

"I say congratulations (to Guardiola) after the game for the title, they deserve the title because they don't give anyone else a chance," added Mourinho. "We did not come here today to top their party. Our challenge is to finish second and this was a very important result for us because we needed mathematically six points to finish in the top four.

“And to finish second it was very, very important because we are ahead of Liverpool with one match in hand. They give no chance to the others, we are doing a better season than last season but it’s not enough." Guardiola was quick to congratulate United after their thrilling fight back, as he admitted his side were caught short in a 15 minute second half burst of drama.

"A special day for United which is a pity," he admitted. "We did absolutely everything in the first half but then for 10-15 minutes we conceded goals. It is what it is.

"But we move forward. We did everything in the first half, we played with courage and created so many chances. Some penalties in the first half, some in the second half but we have to improve.

"We were not good enough in the end. The schedule is like this, that's why this competition is so tough. We will try to pick ourselves up for Liverpool, we are professionals. "Did we play bad? They had four chances, but we don’t concede too much during the season. "We will see, heads up and step forward. We say we are here and we try to do it."

