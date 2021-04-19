Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspur - what's next for the 'Special One'?

Tottenham have sacked manager Jose Mourinho less than a week before the Carabao Cup final - with academy coach Ryan Mason set to take first-team training.

The 58-year-old has paid the price for a disappointing campaign, with Spurs currently seventh in the Premier League and with little chance of making the top four.

That may not prove to be too much of an issue given Tottenham's involvement in the controversial European Super League - but Mourinho will not be the man to lead them in the new breakaway competition should it materialise.

Mourinho has also been denied the chance of delivering a first piece of silverware to the club in 13 years, with Spurs set to take on Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss was appointed in November 2019, less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino had been dismissed.

A statement from Tottenham read: "The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

"Ryan Mason will take first-team training today and a further update will follow in due course."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club's official website: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

"Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR JOSE MOURINHO?

European job

Having disappointed at Manchester United and now Tottenham and with the modern game seeming to favour a different type of manager, Mourinho might have to accept that his days over managing a top level club are over. Prior to his appointment at Spurs only Lyon had shown any interest in appointing him, which perhaps goes to show how he is viewed. Of course, there will still be many teams who would jump at the opportunity of having such a proven winner at their club, but the Portuguese may have to look lower down the list than he might once have done.

Vitoria Setubal

Mourinho said at his Tottenham unveiling press conference that he would like to be at Spurs for five years before moving back to Portugal to manage Vitoria Setubal. Setubal is his hometown club and they could do with him at the helm after a tricky time where they were relegated from Portugal's Primeira Division last season. They are on course to bounce back straight away, leading the second tier table, but it might still be too early for a return to the coastal town Mourinho calls home just yet.

Pundit

After his sacking at Manchester United in December 2018, Mourinho filled his time at the weekends by working as a pundit for Sky Sports. He admitted to enjoying the job and said he made friends while he was there. He was well received by the viewers and was able to offer an insight that none of their other pundits could. A return to the studio could definitely be an option if he finds work hard to come by.

Retirement

This looks the least likely option as the Portuguese's desire to keep working remains strong and he said earlier this season that he has 20 more years left in him. But after more than two decades in management and approaching 60, Mourinho may contemplate taking a rest and enjoying the riches he has earned back in his homeland.

National team

Mourinho stated as recently as September that managing at international level interests him, but not yet. However, if the right opportunity presents itself, it would be something he might have to consider. He has mixed feelings about coaching his home country of Portugal, but with their current boss Fernando Santos 66 and in the job for seven years already, that might be a vacancy that comes up soon. Mourinho said of his ambitions: "Yes I want to do a national team. Not yet. I want to do by the end of my career, I want to have that experience of doing a World Cup and Euro, that short competition and that emotion of that short competition would be something I'd like to do."

