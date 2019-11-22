Jose Mourinho reveals text from Ed Woodward as Pochettino's final message to Tottenham players is revealed

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United executive vice-chairman was among the first to send him a message of congratulations following his appointment as Tottenham manager on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United executive vice-chairman was among the first to send him a message of congratulations following his appointment as Tottenham manager on Wednesday.

Mourinho and Woodward are believed to have had a fractious relationship in their final months working together at Old Trafford, but it appears respect between the duo remains intact as the former United boss confirmed he had received contact from several of his former colleagues.

"I received messages from everybody, everywhere," he told Sky Sports News. "Maybe I get the opportunity to apologise for not answering 500 of them that I couldn't answer. I have 700 but only had time to answer 200.

"But it was curious to see, from my last club, so many people showing me that respect, empathy and feeling. It was nice.

"All of them were special. The first one was from (United managing director) Richard Arnold. The third, fourth or fifth was Ed Woodward. And they were my bosses."

Mourinho also spoke about his hope of developing a strong bond with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, despite many suggestions the duo have alternative approaches in the transfer market.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has a history of spending big money to sign star names and that is not a policy Levy has endorsed during his tenure running a tight financial ship at Tottenham, but his latest manager is convinced they can have a solid working relationship.

"Yes, I think we will get on well," he added. "He explained to me the vision for the club and I embraced that. It was one of the most important reasons I accepted. So when I did that, it's a very good start.

"The more I see of this club, the more I love it. The training ground, the stadium, the passion of the fans, the desire to succeed. I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's final message to his Tottenham players has been revealed by his assistant Jesus Perez, with a note posted on a board at the club's training ground in the hours after he was sacked on Tuesday night seen by his players when they arrived for training with Mourinho a few hours later.

"Big thanks to you all," it read. "We can't say goodbye... you will always be in our hearts."

Online Editors