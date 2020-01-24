Jose Mourinho reveals he has put Troy Parrott on a 'special programme' to prepare him for first team action

Mourinho has stated his belief that the 17-year-old Dubliner is not ready to play first-team football, even though he is short of strikers following an injury to Harry Kane that could rule him out for the rest of this season.

Parrott has not featured in Mourinho's squads in recent weeks as he appears to have fallen down his pecking order after he was given a first Premier League appearance against Burnley last month, but now it has emerged that the youngster has been given a specially designed programme to work on at the Spurs Lodge training base.

Mourinho confirmed Parrott is in contention to play a role in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Southampton, but it is clear that he is not ready to give him regular action as he feels he needs time to mature.

Troy Parrott. Pic: Reuters/David Klein

"He is ready to work with us every day like he is doing," stated Mourinho when he was asked about Parrott.

"He trains with the group, after training he has a special programme of individual development of his qualities as a striker and this club takes very good care of the players.

"That is the only thing I can say. If he has to play with us, he will. He will do his best, he will show his good qualities, he will show his fragilities because at this moment he is a 17-year-old kid with fragilities in his game. But in this moment I cannot tell you, it is possible he is selected for this game."

These latest comments back up Mourinho's public declaration earlier this week that he had spoken to Parrott over his short-term future at the club, as he insisted 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga was an example of a player who is ready to make the step from underage teams to the senior side.

"I think he has potential," he said of Parrott last Tuesday. "I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance and three years.

"In Tanganga's case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing, playing in his age groups, playing in England national team (underage teams), which also gave him some experience.

"Then with me it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

"I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes. I'm not saying he's not able to have minutes but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody too big to be replaced, I don't think he's ready at all."

