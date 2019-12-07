Son Heung-min admitted his wonder goal against Burnley was so nearly halted at first base, before he ran from his own penalty area to score one of the goals of the season.

Jose Mourinho on Son's wonder goal and why he handed Troy Parrott the match ball after his Premier League debut

The South Korean provided one of the most memorable moments of the Premier League season with a sensational run that was reminiscent of a goal served up by Barcelona's Lionel Messi, as Tottenham overwhelmed Burnley to win 5-0 in a game that saw Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott make a Premier League debut.

"When I got the ball and tried to pass it to Dele but I couldn't find him so I just kept going. I am happy to score this goal," declared Son. "It was brilliant today. We created chances and were clinical. We deserved the three points. An unbelievable performance."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho saluted Son's wonder goal as his side turned on the style to blow away a Burnley side that featured the Ireland duo of Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

"Son's is a tremendous goal," declared Mourinho. "From the outside I had a feeling. I remember speaking to Sir Alex (Ferguson) about Ji Sung Park. Maybe it's a cultural thing. They're very coachable. The kid is fantastic. I'm very happy, so happy.

"When I was at Barcelona with Mr Robson and Ronaldo scored a goal that is similar to Son's. And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control he is unstoppable. The keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in.

"A perfect day. No injuries, a clean sheet, goals, perfect football, kids coming on for first Premier League football. Sean Dyche is always honest band told me after the game we were too good for them. I thank him for that. They are difficult to play against but we were too good. It wasn't them that were bad.

"It was an important performance, an important result, goals, happiness with the fans, happiness in the team, young boys coming from the bench, a 17-year-old kid making his debut, a clean sheet, I'm really happy. A difficult opponent.

"The result was because we were too good They are a difficult side, a very good referee in Kevin Friend, best moment of his career, very stable, very confident, great decisions and amazing advantage with the fourth goal for Kane, so I think everything was really good.

"We could have scored more as well, but it was a good win. A couple of better passes or choices we could have had more. Finally, the boys get a day off tomorrow that I've not been able to give them yet."

Parrott made his long-awaited Premier League debut with five minutes to go and Mourinho made a point of giving the Irish teenager the match ball at the end of the game, as he hinted he could now play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League next Wednesday.

"It was his debut and I think it had a much bigger meaning to a kid who last week was playing against others his age in the UEFA Youth League," he added of the Dubliner. "Today he's playing in the Premier League at 17. Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don't know. All I can say is Harry Kane won't. Who plays, we'll see."

