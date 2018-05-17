Jose Mourinho has hit out at Manchester United's former players, who have vented their frustrations at the performances of his team in their roles as TV pundits this season.

Jose Mourinho may have had Gary Neville in mind as he attacks the club's former players

In an interview with Portuguese publication Record, Mourinho questioned the motives of former players like Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, who have been outspoken critics of United at times in recent seasons.

Neville described United's performance in their 1-0 defeat at Brighton earlier this month as 'a shocker' and has suggested that not even victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley will mean this season has been a success for Mourinho's side. Clearly making reference to Neville - who had a brief stint in charge of Spanish side Valencia - the United boss didn't hold back as he suggested some United legends will be happy to see the club fail as it will preserve their legacy as Old Trafford greatss.

"The truth is that we are in a new era," he stated. "There are a lot of high-profile people in football, like old players, some of them have gone from players to weak and frustrated managers and they return to football with the status of high-level pundits. "People remember more of what they were as players and not of what they were as managers. They are voices that influence public opinion.

"I think it’s not against me, but against the manager of Manchester United. There are clubs where the old legend doesn’t want the glory of the new. "The old legend who thinks he’ll only continue to be one if the club isn’t without him what it was with him.

"United have a huge history, with a lot of legends. Fortunately, we have a ‘Sir’ who is ‘Sir’. He’s ‘Sir’ in everything. In behaviour, in the passion for the club. Mourinho also insisted his tempestuous relationship with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has now been healed, as he looked forward to another meeting with the Italian in the FA Cup final.

"It’s okay. It’s okay. He stretched out, I stretched. We got bored," he added, when asked about the coach now sitting in his former seat as Chelsea boss. "After the game here in Manchester (in February), I invited him to come to my office. We talked. Nothing’s wrong.”

Online Editors