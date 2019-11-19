Tottenham are reported to be 'in advanced talks' with Jose Mourinho as they look to make a swift managerial appointment following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho 'in advanced talks with Tottenham' as Brian Kerr hits out at his possible appointment

Sources close to Mourinho have confirmed that Tottenham have sounded out the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss over the vacancy created by Pochettino's exit on Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports are reporting a deal to install Mourinho as Tottenham manager could be confirmed imminently, with two-time Champions League-winning coach making it clear in recent weeks that he is keen to secure a return to English football after he was sacked by Manchester United last December.

London-based Mourinho is clearly keen to land the Spurs job, even though he would be working with a chairman in Daniel Levy who has a reputation for being reluctant to splash the cash in the transfer market.

I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR — Dele (@dele_official) November 19, 2019

Pochettino has not tried to hide his frustration with Tottenham's transfer policy over the last couple of years, yet Mourinho has a long history of spending big and signing marquee names as he plots quick-fire success.

It remains to be seen whether Levy will change his approach to signings with a new manager at the helm, yet former Ireland manager Brian Kerr is not convinced that Mourinho is the right man to take over at Tottenham.

Kerr revealed he had a soft spot for Spurs during their run to last season's Champions League final and he suggests Mourinho will be the wring fit to work alongside Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"He's not slow to blow his own trumpet," Kerr told Virgin Media Sport when asked about Mourinho's links with Tottenham. "He probably put this story out there himself.

"I don't think any team he managed won anything. He won it all. 'I won this... I won that'. I have never heard him say I had great players and they won competitions.

"I hope he doesn't get the Spurs job and I don't think he is the right fit for the club. He's a bit of a gouger at times on the touchline. Some of the goings-on with him."

"He's a bit of a gouger isn't he."



Brian Kerr on Jose Mourinho. 😂😂😂



He doesn't fancy him at Spurs.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/S0khKnhpFg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 19, 2019

