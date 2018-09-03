Jose Mourinho: 'I didn't see planes but Ed Woodward won this afternoon. He won 2-0'

Jose Mourinho stuck up for under-fire Ed Woodward after Manchester United made a timely return to winning ways at Burnley.

Tottenham inflicted the heaviest home defeat of the Portuguese's managerial career at the start of the week, compounding the shock loss at Brighton.

Mourinho's men rallied impressively at Turf Moor on Sunday, when Romelu Lukaku's first half brace secured a win far more comfortable than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

The United manager clambered over the advertising hoardings at full time and gave his jacket to one of the fans that had chanted his name throughout, sticking with their team as they did on Monday.

"I think we start winning this match because of Old Trafford after Spurs," Mourinho said.

"We lose at home, if the fans react bad, the team loses confidence, the week is not a good week, the team feels pressure and the next match is even more difficult.

"We lost at home, the fans were amazing to the team, the team understood that the direction was good, the result was bad.

"The week was not a sad week. It was a very good week of work and we started the week as you saw.

"Then the fans, of course, were together with the team, especially in the way the team was playing and I feel a bit sorry that we didn't score a couple of goals in front of them because that would be magic for them."

Victory provided welcome relief as a difficult start to the campaign that had seen pressure mount on players and staff.

Executive vice-chairman Woodward has been the focus of many supporters' ire and a fan-funded plane flew over Turf Moor describing him as 'a specialist in failure'.

"You know, in the match I am not looking to the sky - unless I am asking something for the guy to give me help," Mourinho said of the banner.

"I didn't see planes but Ed Woodward won this afternoon. He won 2-0."

It would have been 3-0 had Joe Hart not have saved Paul Pogba's penalty shortly before Marcus Rashford was sent off for putting his head into Phil Bardsley's after reacting to a kick.

"I don't know, I didn't watch," Mourinho said.

"(Referee Jonathan) Moss had a good game, a good performance, really. I think the same as the two assistants and in that action the only thing I can say is that probably the experience of Bardsley, with 20 years of football, against the impulse and naivety of a guy that is on top football for about three years but is still a young kid.

"Harsh? I don't know - could get a yellow card for both and keep going."

Rashford apologised for his sending off via social media shortly after the game. "Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn't of reacted like that," the forward said. "Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans."

Burnley were unable to capitalise on that man advantage in the closing stages of a match that Sean Dyche's men had looked leggy in after Thursday's Europa League exit to Olympiakos.

"It's still physically a task," he said. "This two week period now gives us a chance to rest and work, but certainly refresh ourselves for the challenge which is the Premier League."

