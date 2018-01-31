Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho described his side’s performance as ‘very bad’ as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, as he offered up an explanation why he substituted Marouane Fellaini just seven minutes after deploying him as a second half substitute at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho hits out at his players after Spurs beating as he explains Marouane Fellaini substitution

The margin of victory for Tottenham did not do justice to the chasm between the two sides in a one-sided game, with Mourinho suggestion his side failed to recover from conceding a Christian Erisken goal from the kick-off.

“A team to win matches needs to score goals and also defend well and on this occasion we were very bad,” admitted Mourinho. “It’s a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal. That goal after a few seconds has a big influence in the game because Tottenham can play the way they like to play.

“In the end we played against a very good team. Both goals were ridiculous goals. The first goal is an accumulation of mistakes in spite of the fact that everything happened so fast. My players have watched the Tottenham kick-off many, many times. It was a really, really bad goal. “In football you have to score goals and defend well and we didn’t do that. After the first goal the team had a good reaction - we were there and tried to create. The second goal mentally kills the team.

“After that, we were in Tottenham’s hands. They play they want they want to and we could not come back.” Mourinho confirms Fellaini had a knee injury and had to be taken off Mourinho went on to claim he was forced to replace Fellaini shortly after he was thrown into the action to the final third of the game, as he hinted the Belgian midfielder had an injury.

“He came off because he had something in his knee,” claimed the United boss. “Unlucky for him and unlucky for me. He came on with enthusiasm, but he has an injury in his ligament. “I wanted to change the structure of the team, but it is always the same thing with his knee. Immediately he felt something and told us he couldn’t carry on.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino offered up some very different emotions, as he paid tribute to his team after arguably their best performance of the season.

"It's a fantastic dressing room after a fantastic performance," said Pochettino. "The performance was great and I congratulate the players because they deserve all the credit.

"The first goal was a fantastic goal. Christian Eriksen believed that it would arrive in this situation. We tell the young players to always anticipate. "I am so pleased we are in the race for the top four. There's a lot of games to play and that is why we need to stay focused. "The early goal for us was good so that we can go on and dominate the game. That goal gave us more confidence and belief.

"Dele Alli was very good today, but all the team was great. The quality of performance was fantastic.

"It'll be tough against Liverpool now because they are one of the best teams - but it's about taking it one game at a time."

Online Editors