Jordan Henderson moves to Steven Gerrard’s Saudi club

Liverpool have agreed the sale of captain Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq for an initial €14m (£12m).

Henderson was left out of the club’s first pre-season friendly amid ongoing interest from the Saudi Arabian club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp omitted the skipper ahead of last night’s fixture against Karlsruher. Henderson had been part of the training camp, but his absence confirmed his imminent departure – ending a 12-year Anfield career.

Al Ettifaq – the club coached by Kop legend Steven Gerrard – made a contract offer in excess of €35m (£30m) a year to Henderson via his representatives.

Liverpool were adamant they wanted a significant transfer fee, and the figure may yet rise depending on certain clauses. Klopp leaving Henderson out for the warm-up match was the first clear hint that he is preparing to go into the new season without his skipper.

At 33, Henderson’s role in the Liverpool squad was due to evolve. He is no longer a guaranteed starter, so has been considering his future since the Saudi offer was put to him.

Liverpool are also without Fabinho in Germany, the 29-year-old having been given permission to agree terms with Al Ittihad as talks progress on a £40m deal.

Fabinho is close to becoming the fourth senior midfielder to leave Anfield since May, with the Saudi interest having the potential to be destabilising unless Liverpool react quickly to secure replacements.

Henderson has faced criticism for the move because of his previous comments regarding human rights, especially with regards to the LGBT community.

Riyad Mahrez is another Premier League star heading to Saudi Arabia after Manchester City accepted a bid worth up to €35 (£30m) from Al Ahli.

The Algeria international has consequently been given permission to miss the treble winners’ pre-season tour of Asia. Mahrez, 32, is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit. Reports have suggested he has been offered a three-year contract.

