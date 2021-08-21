Jordan Henderson makes Liverpool return while Harvey Elliott gets nod for Anfield clash against Burnley 

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returned to the side as boss Jurgen Klopp made two changes for the Premier League clash with Burnley at Anfield.

Henderson, having sat out the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend after returning late to pre-season following Euro 2020, and Harvey Elliott replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, both of whom were missing from the squad. Liverpool said Milner had sustained a slight knock.

Your Reds to face @BurnleyOfficial at Anfield 💪🔴



James Milner misses out with a slight knock. #LIVBUR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

Burnley boss Sean Dyche also made two adjustments to his starting line-up, with Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill coming in for Jay Rodriguez, who dropped to the bench, and Ashley Westwood.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute as Diogo Jota registered his second goal of the season.

The Portuguese connected with Kostas Tsimikas’ cross from the left and sent a header past Nick Pope.