| 17.1°C Dublin

Jordan Henderson makes Liverpool return while Harvey Elliott gets nod for Anfield clash against Burnley 

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up Expand

Close

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returned to the side as boss Jurgen Klopp made two changes for the Premier League clash with Burnley at Anfield.

Henderson, having sat out the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend after returning late to pre-season following Euro 2020, and Harvey Elliott replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, both of whom were missing from the squad. Liverpool said Milner had sustained a slight knock.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche also made two adjustments to his starting line-up, with Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill coming in for Jay Rodriguez, who dropped to the bench, and Ashley Westwood.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute as Diogo Jota registered his second goal of the season.

The Portuguese connected with Kostas Tsimikas’ cross from the left and sent a header past Nick Pope.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

Related Content

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy