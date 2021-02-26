Jordan Henderson facing stint on the sidelines after undergoing operation on groin

Jordan Henderson became the latest Liverpool player to hit by injury (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the groin injury he sustained in last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat against Everton.

The midfielder was forced off half an hour into the Toffees’ win and further investigation by the club’s medical team led to the England international having an operation.

“Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately,” said a statement from Liverpool.

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.”

The midfielder’s return to full training will be dependent on how his rehabilitation progresses.

