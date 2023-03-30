Jon Walters and Steven Reid part of panel to judge referees’ performance

Premier League referees are being judged by a group of five former players and managers that includes two former Ireland internationals – Jon Walters and Steven Reid.

It’s believed that the group has been central in giving advice to improve the performances of officials with statistics showing there has been a rise in correct decisions, by around two per cent. The emergence of the new advisory body came about after the Premier League told the referees’ group, Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), that it could no longer “mark its own homework”.

The Premier League, which co-owns PGMOL with the FA and the Football League, introduced assessment by former players for all the major decisions given – and not given – in the course of every game.

Known as the “key match incident” (KMI) panel, it sits every week to vote on whether the major decisions were correct – and the score feeds into the overall rating which dictates an official’s place in the merit table and his bonuses.

Each KMI panel comprises three former players or coaches from a pool of five retained by the Premier League – as well as one Premier League representative and one from PGMOL

The identity of the four former players and one former coach has now been revealed with Walters and Reid joined by ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green, former England women’s striker Karen Carney, and former coach and Wimbledon manager Terry Burton.