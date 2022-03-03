John Terry slammed for social media message of support for Roman Abramovich

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry was criticised by a British Labour MP for posting a photo of himself with Roman Abramovich.

Chris Bryant told the Commons it was a “mystery” to him why Mr Abramovich “has not yet been sanctioned”, with the Russian-Israeli billionaire on Wednesday announcing his intention to sell Chelsea.

Former minister Mr Bryant asked Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries: “I wonder whether she would condemn John Terry today. I don’t know whether she’s seen this but he has posted today a photo of himself with Roman Abramovich, who is one of Putin’s cronies.

“What will the people of Ukraine think of the former England football captain?”

Mr Abramovich could come under UK Government sanctions given his proximity to the Russian state, though he is also understood to have been attempting to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Terry has expressed his gratitude to Abramovich after the Russian announced he is selling Chelsea after 19 years at the club.

On one of the most historic days in the history of Chelsea, Abramovich confirmed he has put the club up for sale after it emerged Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American businessman Todd Boehly have teamed up to make a takeover bid.

Abramovich said it was an "incredibly difficult decision to make" which "pains" him and said he will not ask his £1.5billion loan to the club to be repaid.

Abramovich has come under growing pressure to sell Chelsea with the threat of Government sanctions hanging over him. He faces calls to have his assets frozen and seized following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is cutting his ties with the UK.

Chelsea won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League twice and the Europa Leagues during the Abramovich era.

Terry and Abramovich won almost everything together and the former Blues captain was one of the first former Chelsea players to react to the news.

After Chelsea announced the news, Terry sent heartfelt reply to Abramovich on Instagram.

Terry said: “Thank you Roman @chelseafc. The best owner in the WORLD.”

In a message to Chelsea fans in his statement, Abramovich said: “Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.

“I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

“Thank you, Roman.”