John Giles: Sean Dyche facing a tough choice but he should make big move

SEAN Dyche stands at a crossroads and he will have a big choice to make at some point in the coming summer. Does he stick with Burnley or follow the money?

He is clearly a man who knows his own mind and a deep thinker about the game so he will understand the reality of his situation if a club like Everton knocks on his door.

I admire what he has done at Burnley and would also give great credit to the owners and directors at the club who backed their man when they were relegated in 2015 and didn’t do what the three teams dropping out of the Premier League over the last week did. They didn’t take out the axe and they were rewarded with a rapid bounce back to the top flight, steady improvement and now seventh place. Nobody at Turf Moor expected that in their wildest dreams or that they would end this season as a club moving forward with European ambitions.

If I was to offer any advice to Dyche it would be to look closely at the bottom three this season and the fate Tony Pulis suffered at Stoke and then West Brom. Pulis held Stoke in mid-table for years, churning out cash for the club’s owners and delivering football in the top league for the fans until they all grew tired of him.

Mark Hughes took over and did much the same until they decided to dump him too. It is ironic indeed that his efforts with Southampton should save them from relegation while Stoke travelled in the other direction. Pulis also had his spell at West Brom and saved their bacon before, once again, owners and fans reckoned they knew better than he did and got rid of him.

He’s in the play-offs in the Championship and could yet have the last laugh but even if he does win promotion for Middlesbrough, a time will come when the fans will forget what he did for them and the booing will start. This is what Dyche needs to think about. For now, he is the Gaffer at Turf Moor and has achieved a great deal with limited resources but a time will come when expectation outstrips his ability to deliver. Everton and other clubs have the kind of resources which would allow him to grow as a manager.

I understand his ambition to build a team and a legacy at Burnley but I would question the practicality of it all.

He is obviously a good organiser, a strong disciplinarian and he seems to have a very good knowledge of the game. He has gathered a good group of players under his wing and was able to absorb the loss of one of his most creative players, Robbie Brady, to injury and still collect 54 points.

He has done the best he could with the players he has and that’s all any manager can do. But I think he could do a great deal more with a bigger budget and I think that will only come at a bigger club. If the offer comes, I think he should take it.

